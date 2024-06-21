Vietnam 'willing' to talk to Philippines about Manila's UN maritime claim

A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

HANOI - Vietnam said on Friday it is willing to talk to the Philippines to seek measures that are in line with the interests of both countries, after Manila last week filed a claim with the United Nations (UN) to an extended continental shelf in the South China Sea.

"Vietnam once again affirms its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos in accordance with international law," foreign ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said in a statement posted on a government website, referring to the Paracel and Spratly Islands.

Vietnam and the Philippines are among the claimants to parts of the South China Sea, a busy global maritime waterway almost all of which is claimed by China.

The Philippines last week filed a claim with the UN to an extended continental shelf in the South China Sea, where US$3 trillion worth of trade passes annually, and believed to be rich in oil and natural gas deposits, as well as fish stocks.

"Coastal states, when submitting their outer continental shelf boundaries, need to respect the legitimate rights and interests of other relevant coastal states with opposite or adjacent coastlines," Hang said in the statement.