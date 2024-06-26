Julian Assange pleads guilty, securing his freedom

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walks outside United States District Court following a hearing, in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, the United States, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

SYDNEY — Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of violating the US Espionage Act, securing his freedom under a plea deal that saw its final act play out in a remote US courtroom in Saipan in the Western Pacific.

He appeared in court wearing a black suit with his lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, and Kevin Rudd, the Australian ambassador to the United States. He stood briefly and offered his plea more than a decade after he obtained and published classified secret military and diplomatic documents in 2010, moving a twisted case involving several countries and US presidents closer to its conclusion.

It was all part of an agreement allowing him to return to his native country, Australia, after spending more than five years in British custody — most of it fighting extradition to the United States.

His family and lawyers documented his journey from London to Bangkok and on to Saipan, capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth, posting photos and videos online from a chartered jet. His defence team said that in the negotiations over his plea deal, Assange had refused to appear in a court on the US mainland, and that he had not been allowed to fly commercial.

His wife, Stella, posted an urgent fundraising appeal on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, seeking help in covering the US$520,000 cost of the flight, which she said would have to be repaid to the Australian government. She also wrote on X that watching a video of Assange entering the courtroom made her think of "how overloaded his senses must be, walking through the press scrum after years of sensory deprivation and the four walls of his high-security Belmarsh prison cell."

In court, Assange responded carefully to questions from US District Judge Ramona Manglona, who was appointed by President Barack Obama. He defended his actions, describing himself as a journalist seeking information from sources, a task he said he saw as legal and constitutionally protected.

"I believe the First Amendment and the Espionage Act are in contradiction with each other," he said, "but I accept that it would be difficult to win such a case given all the circumstances."

In Australia, relatives, supporters and politicians seemed eager to welcome Julian Assange home.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lobbied heavily for his release. He responded to the deal by noting that the case had "dragged on for too long.” Many Australians seemed to agree, noting that Chelsea Manning, the person who had passed a vast trove of documents to WikiLeaks — including hundreds of thousands of military incident reports from Afghanistan — had already served her sentence and been set free.

Despite Australia’s own strict espionage laws and deeply entrenched culture of secrecy — which would most likely have ensured many years in prison had his leaks focused on the Australian government — his return won support from politicians on both the left and right.

David Shoebridge, a Greens senator from Sydney known for seeking to legalise cannabis, posted a video on X saying that Assange "should never have been in jail for the crime of telling the truth."

Barnaby Joyce, a conservative rural lawmaker, was just as effusive.

"I was very happy to hear that an Australian citizen, who never committed a crime in Australia, was not a citizen of the United States, was never charged in the United Kingdom, is coming home," he said.

The embrace of Assange reflects what many see as both a cultural affinity for the underdog and a degree of ambivalence about America's wars after the 9/11 attacks, and the US justice system.

"For those at the liberal end of the spectrum, he is a hero precisely because he revealed secrets that Washington wanted to hide," said Hugh White, a former Australian government defence official and now a professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University.

"Even conservative Australians,” he added, "are not as unwilling as our public rhetoric might suggest disapproving of what Washington does."

Assange's father, John Shipton, said that having his son home after 15 years of distance and detention incarceration in one form or another was “pretty good news."

He was expected to arrive in Canberra, Australia’s capital, near the end of the day Wednesday, before returning to Melbourne, the city where his family settled decades ago.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.