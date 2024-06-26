CNN’s exclusive Presidential Debate rules irk rival networks

NEW YORK - CNN, which is hosting the first presidential debate on Thursday, has put in place rules that other news outlets say are unusual and restrictive.

The division of Warner Bros Discovery Inc is providing a live feed of the debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to other networks, and those outlets must run it in full screen, with the CNN logo visible, according to terms the network distributed. Other channels are not allowed to cut away from the debate, or air analysis during commercial breaks.

The rival networks must refer to the event as the “CNN Presidential Debate.” All promotions, advertisements and TV listings must refer to it as the “CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast". A spokesperson for CNN declined to comment.

The debate will be broadcast from CNN's Atlanta studios starting at 9pm Eastern time on Thursday (8am Friday Bangkok time) and is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

This debate is different in that it’s being held by CNN and not through the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonprofit that normally sponsors them and has its own rules. The White House Correspondents’ Association wrote to CNN on Tuesday requesting that the network allow their representatives to sit in the studio during the debate, a request the network denied, according to a person familiar with the letter and response.

CNN cited security and space concerns. The network is allowing a limited number of still photographers in the debate room. Some 800 others will be watching a feed in a building across the street from the main studio.

The concern among the other networks is that something could happen in the debate room that only CNN journalists would witness. Unlike past contests, this debate does not have a live audience and microphones of the other candidate will be muted when one is speaking. That could mean rival journalists miss gestures and asides during CNN’s coverage.

