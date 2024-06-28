7.0 earthquake hits Peru

The dormant volcano Misti is seen in the southern Peruvian region of Arequipa, the location of an earthquake on Friday. (Photo: Bgabel via Wikimedia Commons)

LIMA - A powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.0 struck near the coast in the Arequipa region of southern Peru on Friday, local officials said, adding that no deaths had been reported.

Only three minor injuries were reported so far, David Aponte, chief of disaster risk management and national defence at the Ministry of Health, told the local radio station RPP.

Following the earthquake, Arequipa was hit by four aftershocks of 4 to 4.6 magnitude, causing some landslides on local roads.

The government said on social media it was monitoring to assess the damage and “determine the actions to be taken”.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, adding that waves of between 1 and 3 metres above the tide level had been recorded along some parts of Peru’s coast.

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, however, said the tsunami warning on the coast of Arequipa had been lifted.

Carlos Zanabria, an adviser to the regional government of Arequipa, told RPP that material damage had been reported in some districts and residents had left their homes in fear, but he had heard no reports of death or injury.

Flavio Aranguren, the mayor of Yauca district in Arequipa’s Caraveli province, told RPP some walls of houses in the district had collapsed. He also said no fatalities had been reported.

Small artisanal gold mines operate in the town of Yauca and other neighboring towns near the coast, but there was no information available so far about any impact.

Ricardo Guillen, representative of the National Emergency Operations Center, said that there have been power and telephone line outages in areas near the epicenter of the earthquake.

Ecuador and Peru are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an extensive area that surrounds the Pacific Ocean where clashes between the continental plates are frequent.