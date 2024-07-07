Tokyo-Osaka bullet train services halted for hours after power failure

People wait for the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service to resume at JR Shizuoka Station in the central Japan city of Shizuoka on Saturday after services between Tokyo and Osaka were suspended due to a power outage the same day. (Photo: Kyodo)

NAGOYA: Bullet train services between Tokyo and Osaka were halted for hours on Saturday afternoon due to a power failure, affecting around 97,000 travellers, as a sweltering heat wave hit the Pacific side of the Japanese archipelago, Central Japan Railway Co said.

Following the suspension from 12.15pm (10.15am Thailand time) to 3.20pm, train operations were significantly disrupted, with a total of 27 services canceled and 108 delayed, the operator said. Stranded passengers congested Nagoya, Shizuoka and other stations of the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.

To protect passengers aboard bullet trains from the heat, the operator handed out water and opened doors for ventilation. It is also investigating the cause of the power outage that occurred between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations in central Japan.

The areas where the Tokaido Shinkansen Line operates saw high temperatures on Saturday, with the mercury rising over 34C in Tokyo, 35C in Nagoya, 37C in Kyoto and 35C in Osaka, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.