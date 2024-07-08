United Airlines plane returns to Japan airport for emergency landing

A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner. (Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO: A United Airlines plane bound for Guam on Sunday returned to Chubu Airport in Aichi prefecture for an emergency landing after detecting a system malfunction during the flight, the Transport Ministry said.

Flight UA136, a Boeing 737 aircraft, made the return landing at around 11.35am (9.35am Thailand time). There were no injuries among the 44 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the ministry.

The flight was cancelled, and the runway at the airport was temporarily closed, the ministry said, adding that no damage to the aircraft had been confirmed.



