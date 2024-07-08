Japan sees first 40C day this summer as heatwave persists

Women walk with parasols near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo under the scorching sun on Friday. (Photo: Kyodo)

TOKYO: Japan recorded a temperature of 40C for the first time this year on Sunday, with the mercury hitting the scorching level in central Japan as a heatwave continues to engulf the nation, according to the weather agency.

With a high-pressure system hovering over wide areas, Shizuoka reported 40.0C at 1.18pm (11.18am Thailand time), and temperatures had risen to 35C or above at 244 locations, the most so far this year, among the Japan Meteorological Agency's 914 observation points nationwide.

Shimonita, Gunma prefecture, logged 39.8C, followed by 39.3C in Kofu, 39.2C in Otsuki and 39.0in Koshu, all three in Yamanashi prefecture.

The temperatures in Shizuoka, Shimonita and Namie, Fukushima prefecture, were record highs for the locations. The temperature in central Tokyo, meanwhile, stood at 34.4C.

The severe heat is expected to continue on Monday. The agency has issued an alert against heat exhaustion for much of the archipelago, urging people not to go outside during the day as much as possible and use air conditioning when inside.