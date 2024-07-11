2 Vietnamese arrested for stealing Tokyo bikes

Cyclists cross Rainbow Bridge during a bicycle event in Tokyo's bayside area on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo: Kyodo)

TOKYO: Two Vietnamese nationals have been arrested for allegedly stealing two bicycles in Tokyo, investigators said Thursday.

Suspects Vu Quang Quyen, 33, and Bui Duy Cong, 31, were arrested by Tokyo police on suspicion of stealing two cross bikes valued at around 80,000 yen (18,000 baht). Investigators believe the pair entered Japan repeatedly from October to steal bicycles, disassemble them into parts and take them to Vietnam.

The suspects have admitted to the allegations relating to the arrest, investigators said. They told police the bikes are popular and sell for high prices in Vietnam, and that the prevalence of parked bicycles in Japan made them easy to steal.

The two are suspected of stealing two bikes belonging to a 34-year-old man from the grounds of a residence in Tokyo's Toshima ward at around 4am (2am Thailand time) on July 2.