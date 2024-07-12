Civil servant nabbed for trying to photograph bathing women in Tokyo

In communal Japanese bathhouses and hot springs, customers are typically separated by sex and use the facilities in the nude. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

TOKYO: An employee at Japan's Foreign Ministry has been arrested for allegedly trespassing and attempting to secretly photograph an area for female bathers at a Tokyo bathhouse, police said on Friday.

Shun Watanabe, 32, is suspected of trying to take photos by putting his smartphone in a gap in a wall near an open-air space for female customers at the bathhouse in Sumida Ward around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Watanabe, who was arrested on the spot, has denied the allegations and was quoted by the police as saying he did not secretly take photos.

Watanabe allegedly entered a back entrance to the bathhouse and was restrained by an employee who spotted him trying to take pictures, the police said.