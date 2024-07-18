Malaysia's Mahathir, 99, hospitalised

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Nov 8, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised at the National Heart Institute since Monday, according to his office.

The 99-year-old former politician was admitted for coughing, his spokesman, Sufi Yusoff, told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Mahathir has been in and out of hospitals over the past few years and has suffered heart attacks as well as the coronavirus disease (Covid).

He was hospitalised earlier this year for 53 days. He is among individuals being investigated by Malaysia's anti-graft agency for matters related to asset declaration.

Mahathir led Malaysia for nearly a quarter century in two different stints before his abrupt resignation as prime minister in 2020.