North Korea floats trash balloons towards South

A plastic bag carrying various objects including what appeared to be trash that crossed inter-Korean border with a balloon believed to have been sent by North Korea, is pictured in Seoul, in this picture provided and released by the Defense Ministry, June 2, 2024. (Photo: The Defense Ministry/Handout via Reuters)

SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday was floating balloons carrying trash towards South Korea, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea's military on Friday resumed its round-the-clock loudspeaker broadcast campaign targeting North Korea in response to what it called the "despicable, shameful and vulgar" launch of balloons by Pyongyang carrying trash across the border.

Since May, North Korea has been floating thousands of balloons with bags of trash attached to them, which have become a new source of tension between the two Koreas.