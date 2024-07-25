Typhoon Gaemi barrels through Taiwan, killing two, heads to Chinese coast

The water level rises due to heavy rains in Meinong district in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday. (Photo: Chichen Fu via Reuters)

TAIPEI/BEIJING: Typhoon Gaemi swept through northern Taiwan on Thursday, killing two people, bringing floods and snarling traffic, before heading across the sea and into China where it is expected to dump more torrential rain.

Gaemi made landfall around midnight (11pm Wednesday) on the northeastern coast of Taiwan in Yilan county. It is the strongest typhoon to hit the island in eight years and was packing gusts of up to 227 kph before weakening, according to the Central Weather Administration.

As of 8.30am, it was in the Taiwan Strait and heading towards Fuzhou in China's Fujian province.

The storm cut power to around half a million households in Taiwan, though most are now back online, utility Taipower said.

It is expected to bring down more rain across Taiwan, with offices and schools as well as the financial markets closed for a second day on Thursday.

Trains, including the high speed line linking northern and southern Taiwan, will be closed until 3pm, with all domestic flights and 185 international flights cancelled for the day.

Two people have died and 266 injured due to the typhoon, the government said. Taiwanese television stations showed pictures of flooded streets in cities and counties across the island.

Chinese weather forecasters said Gaemi will pass through Fujian later on Thursday and head inland, gradually moving northward with less intensity. But weather forecasters are expecting heavy rain in many areas as it tracks north.

Government officials have already prepared for heavy rain and flooding, raising advisories and warnings in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang.

In Fujian, government officials have relocated about 150,000 people, mainly from coastal fishing communities, state media reported. As gale force winds picked up, officials in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province suspended passenger waterway routes for up to three days.

Guangzhou rail officials suspended some trains that pass through typhoon-affected areas, according to CCTV.

Meanwhile, north China is experiencing heavy rain from summer storms around a separate weather system. Officials in capital Beijing upgraded and issued a red warning late Wednesday night for torrential rain expected through most of Thursday, according to Chinese state media.

The Beijing Fangshan District Meteorological Observatory expects that by 10am many parts of the city will have more than 150 millimetres of rainfall in six hours, and in some other areas more than 200 mm in 24 hours, state television reported.