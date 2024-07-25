Asean chair Laos stresses group's unity amid superpower rivalry

Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, right, greets Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on the first day of the Asean foreign ministers' meeting at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

VIENTIANE: The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) met in Vientiane on Thursday, with Laos, the regional grouping's current chair, stressing that member nations need to remain united amid geopolitical changes, in an apparent reference to growing superpower rivalry in the region.

"In light of the rapid and complex geopolitical and geo-economic changes, we need to further enhance Asean centrality and unity so as to promote the relevance and resilience of Asean," said Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

The civil war in Myanmar is likely to be a main agenda item at the meeting attended by Aung Kyaw Moe, the permanent secretary of the country's Foreign Ministry, the third consecutive attendance of an official of Myanmar's junta at an Asean meeting in Laos following a foreign ministerial meeting in January and a defense ministers' meeting in March.

The military government, formed after a February 2021 coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, had previously boycotted Asean ministerial meetings after the grouping's other members decided in October 2021 to allow only a nonpolitical representative from Myanmar to attend.

Aung Kyaw Moe will also participate in Asean's talks with its partner nations' foreign ministers later this week, including Saturday's Asean Regional Forum, to be attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among others.

The South China Sea, where the territorial claims of some Asean countries overlap with those of China, will also be on the agenda, sources said. China and the regional bloc have been working on drafting a code of conduct to prevent confrontations in the waters.