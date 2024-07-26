Japan, Asean to boost security ties amid China rise

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith attend the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at National Convention Center, in Vientiane, Laos on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

VIENTIANE - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Friday to deepen security and economic cooperation, with China attempting to bolster its clout in nearby waters through a military buildup.

The agreement between Japan and Asean as Chinese coast guard ships have been recently accused of repeatedly engaging in aggressive activities near disputed shoals in the resource-rich South China Sea.

Tensions in the waters have been escalating, especially since Chinese vessels collided with several Philippine inflatable boats in June, resulting in a Filipino soldier losing a finger. Chinese ships have also used water cannons against Philippine vessels.

During the Japan- Asean foreign ministerial meeting in the Lao capital of Vientiane, Kamikawa emphasised the significance of realising a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision advocated by Japan in what is seen as a bid to counter China.

With China claiming sovereignty over almost the entire sea, the government led by the ruling Communist Party has rapidly built artificial islands with military infrastructure in the waters, home to some of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

On Friday, Kamikawa and Asean countries discussed a wide range of issues, including cybersecurity collaboration, infrastructure, regional trade promotion and people-to-people exchanges, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Kamikawa was also quoted by her ministry as saying that Japan is aiming to work in tandem with the bloc to train 100,000 highly skilled digital professionals in areas such as artificial intelligence over the next five years.

Asean comprises Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. In Friday's gathering with Japan, the foreign ministers from all its member states, except for military-ruled Myanmar, participated.

At their summit in Tokyo in December, which commemorated 50 years of friendship and cooperation, Japan and Asean member states confirmed their commitment to strengthening security and economic relations in response to the increasingly severe geopolitical environment.

Regarding security, Kamikawa said at the latest Asean meeting that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is "unacceptable" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's missile and nuclear development, according to the ministry.

Later in the day, Kamikawa also held separate talks with representatives from the Mekong countries – Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Viewing the area as geopolitically important, Japan has been trying to enhance cooperation with the Mekong nations, located near the two major regional powers of China and India, as well as vital shipping lanes in the South China Sea.