Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh waves as he attends a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept 3, 2020. He was killed in Tehran, Iran, on July 31, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

CAIRO - Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran on Wednesday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said in separate statements.

The Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran".

Hanieh attended the swearing in ceremony of Iran's new president on Tuesday.

"Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his body guards' martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon," the Revolutionary Guards said.