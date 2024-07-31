Kim Jong Un inspects North Korea's flooded areas

This recent undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on Wednesday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, left, riding in a dingey through flood waters as he inspects the area for damage after record-breaking heavy rains on Monday in the city of Sinuiju in North Pyongan Province. (Photo supplied)

SEOUL - Over 4,000 homes in North Korea's city of Sinuiju and Uiju County near the border with China have been flooded due to heavy rainfall, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected flood-hit areas, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday.

Around 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of farmland along with numerous public buildings, facilities and roads were also flooded, prompting a two-day emergency meeting by the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo earlier this week, the state media said.

Leader Kim Jong Un chaired the meeting and expressed grave concern over the damage and urged strong measures to restore the affected areas, KCNA added.

Kim inspected the flooded areas on Sunday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a flood-affected area near the border with China, in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released on Wednesday by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. (Photo supplied)

The region has been affected by heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Gaemi in recent days, which caused a landslide killing 12 people in southern China and flash floods elsewhere.

North Korea's state media have been raising the alarm in recent weeks about the monsoon season and have issued several reports on efforts to offset damage from extreme weather.

The month of July is annually the monsoon season in the Korean peninsula, but the region has experienced extreme weather in the summer months in recent years.

In South Korea, heavy rain caused landslides, train delays and heavy damage to infrastructure earlier this month.