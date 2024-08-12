Myanmar power plant shut down amid escalating unrest

The Sembcorp Myingyan Independent Power Plant (Screenshot from https://www.sembcorpmyingyanipp.com/)

Temasek-backed Sembcorp Industries on Monday temporarily suspended operations at its Myingyan Independent Power Plant in Mandalay, Myanmar.

The decision came in response to escalating civil unrest in the region, including in the Myingyan township, where its 225 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant Sembcorp Myingyan is located.

In July, media reports said Myanmar's military government had extended the state of emergency by another six months.

The government continues to grapple with armed rebellion and a turbulent economy, while facing increasing resistance on multiple fronts.

"Sembcorp will look to resume operations at the Plant as soon as reasonably practicable once conditions are safe," the Singapore-based company said in a statement.

The company is backed by investment firm Temasek, which is owned by the Government of Singapore.

Separately, Japan's Unicharm Corp recently said it would discontinue the capital increase for its Myanmar unit, citing foreign currency remittance restrictions and other challenging business conditions in Myanmar.