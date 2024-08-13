Myanmar releases detained Japanese man

A worker stacks shelves at an Aeon store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 6, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

TOKYO - Myanmar authorities have released a Japanese man from detention, Japan's foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday, following reports in media of the release of a manager of supermarket giant Aeon's local unit.

A Myanmar court had sentenced Hiroshi Kasamatsu, the Japanese Aeon manager, to one year in prison, Aeon confirmed to Reuters on Monday. He was sentenced for violating rice price controls, according to Kyodo news.

The Japanese foreign ministry did not elaborate on the circumstances of the man's release and declined to confirm whether was the Aeon manager citing privacy concerns.

Myanmar arrested four executives of supermarket chains, including an official of a Japanese joint venture, for selling rice at inflated prices, the country's state media said last month.

The impoverished Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since its military deposed an elected civilian government in February 2021, sparking widespread protests that have morphed into nationwide armed resistance.