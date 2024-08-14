North Korea cautiously reopening to tourists

First general visits since start of pandemic to be allowed in December

The home page of Koryo Tours, one of the main agencies arranging visits to North Korea.

North Korea is set to open up to general tourism for the first time in nearly five years, allowing in foreigners from a variety of countries after it slammed its borders shut at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two major operators of tours for foreign visitors said on Wednesday that they had received word from their partners in North Korea that the opening of travel would begin in December 2024.

Tours would initially be limited to Samjiyon, near the border with China, and then likely for the rest of the country, Koryo Tours said in a statement.

KTG Tours posted on social media that is has been informed that visitors would be able to go Samjiyon starting from this winter.

The regime led by Kim Jong Un began easing up on its pandemic border restrictions about a year ago but had not opened up to tour groups that once were a source of hard cash for the state with sparse foreign currency reserves. Those visitors provided funds that helped the country make transactions abroad while it remains cut off from international banking.

At the start of this year, North Korea allowed in a trickle of tourists from Russia. It was a sign of the warming ties between the neighbours that came as the US and others have accused Kim of sending weapons to the Kremlin to help President Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine.

North Korean authorities keep close tabs on visitors from abroad, who are usually only allowed to stay at lodgings designated for use by foreigners and restricted in their movements in the country.

“I am happy just to be returning to North Korea after five years,” Nick Bonner, the co-founder of Koryo Tours, said in an email.