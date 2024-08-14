Uganda garbage landslide death toll reaches 26

At least 39 people still missing after heavy rains battered landfill outside Kampala

Volunteers search to retrieve the bodies of residents killed by a landslide due to heavy rainfall at the Kiteezi landfill in the village of Lusanja outside Kampala, Uganda. (Photo: Reuters)

KAMPALA - The death toll from a landslide at a vast garbage dump in Uganda’s capital Kampala has risen to 26, while 39 people remain missing, police said on Wednesday.

A mountain of garbage collapsed last Friday at the landfill on the outskirts of Kampala, burying dozens of homes as people slept. As of Sunday the death toll stood at 21.

Police said on Wednesday that more bodies had been recovered since the weekend and they had been able to estimate the number of people missing by interviewing survivors.

Those missing include 35 local residents and four garbage collectors, police said in a statement, adding excavation work was continuing to try to retrieve those who were missing and presumed dead.

The landslide followed torrential rains that have battered parts of the East African country in recent weeks, triggering extensive flooding and damage.

Residents near the landfill, which has for decades served as Kampala’s only waste dump, have long complained of hazardous waste polluting the environment and posing a danger.

Similar tragedies elsewhere in Africa from poorly managed mountains of municipal trash include a 2017 incident in Ethiopia in which at least 115 people were killed.