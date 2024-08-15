China ‘promises aid for elections in Myanmar’

Visiting foreign minister says technical assistance for census will be first step

A protester holds a National League for Democracy flag during a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar’s 2021 military coup, outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok on Feb 1, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

China has promised technical support and aid to military-run Myanmar for conducting a census, followed by an election, state media said on Thursday, signalling Beijing’s backing to a junta cornered by an armed rebellion and steadily losing ground.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Wednesday during a visit to the capital Nay Pyi Taw where they held discussions to conduct an “all-inclusive election”, the Global New Light Of Myanmar newspaper said.

“Necessary technological assistance will be provided for Myanmar to conduct the census-taking process,” the state-run publication said. “Moreover, essential aid will be given for the election.”

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wang is scheduled to attend a regional foreign ministers’ meeting in Thailand on Friday.

Myanmar’s generals last month extended emergency rule for another six months to allow more time to put together census data for voter lists. Min Aung Hlaing has previously said an election would be held next year.

The proposed election has been widely derided as a sham and the outcome is unlikely to be recognised by most western countries, with dozens of parties disbanded for not registering to run, including the dominant National League for Democracy, whose government the military toppled.

Many of the parties that have signed up are seen as proxies for the junta having openly backed its agenda and condemned the rebellion.

Myanmar’s military is currently under unparalleled pressure three years after it ousted a civilian government, with an armed rebellion against its rule gaining momentum amid a faltering economy.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the two leaders also discussed the situation in the restive border areas, eradication of online gambling and scams and economic cooperation, state media reported.

The China-Myanmar border region has seen heavy fighting since last year, with junta suffering a series of defeats including the fall of Lashio in northern Shan state, the first of 14 regional military commands to be taken by rebels.

Last October, a rebel alliance led by three major anti-junta groups launched Operation 1027 near the Chinese border, inflicting significant losses on the junta. The offensive was temporarily halted after Beijing brokered a ceasefire.

But fighting resumed in June after the ceasefire collapsed, marking the start of an intensified second phase of the operation, during which Lashio was taken from the junta’s control.