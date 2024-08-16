China rallies regional support for Myanmar peace bid

The situation in Myanmar is “worrying”, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who attended a Mekong-Lancang Cooperation foreign ministers’ meeting co-chaired by Thailand in Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

CHIANG MAI - China urged neighbouring countries to help war-torn Myanmar advance its peace and reconciliation process as its foreign minister met counterparts from Laos, Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the situation in Myanmar “worrying”, and suggested neighbouring countries should promote cooperation with Myanmar to help it create economic and social conditions that prevent conflict.

Earlier, Mr Wang told a news conference that China supports a democratic transition in Myanmar and backs a regional plan to find a way out of the ongoing crisis in the country.

He said neighbouring countries “sitting in the same boat, and drinking water from the same river” have a better understanding of Myanmar’s situation than others.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 2021 when the military ousted an elected civilian government in a coup, abruptly ending the impoverished country’s tentative steps towards becoming a full-fledged democracy.

“No one wants Myanmar to restore stability and development more than its neighbours,” Mr Wang said.

His comments after he met with Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing during a visit to the country earlier this week.

“China continues its commitment to restore peace and stability in Myanmar,” he said in translated remarks.

China has promised technical support and aid for conducting a census, followed by an election that is currently planned to be held next year, junta-run media said on Thursday.

Mr Wang said that China also supports a peace plan agreed to by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as its five-point “consensus”, to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

The plan calls for talks involving all parties to the conflict. But the junta has refused to consider meeting with political opponents it calls “terrorists”.