Indonesia president hails economic, infrastructure wins in final state of nation

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Jakarta outfit, delivers his annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. (Reuters photo)

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted his economic, infrastructure and development successes in his final state of nation address on Friday, delivered months before he steps down after a decade as head of Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, called attention to his success building roads, bridges and ports across the world's largest archipelago.

"We have been able to build a new foundation and civilisation... building from the peripheries, building from villages, and building from outermost areas," he told the nation's parliament.

To date, his government has built 2,700 kilometres of new toll roads, 50 new ports and airports, and 1.1 million hectares of irrigation canals, he said.

The outgoing president, a former successful furniture businessman from Java, also highlighted Indonesia's economic record, pointing to a consistent growth rate of 5%, despite global economic headwinds.

Home to more than 270 million people, Jokowi said the lowering of extreme poverty from 6.1% to under 1%, the introduction of the national healthcare system, and the criminal code overhaul were notable successes.

The Indonesian president leaves office with a strong economic record, but is facing mounting criticism about other aspects of his legacy, including the weakening of the judiciary and anti-corruption body and attempts to nurture his own political dynasty.

Last October, the Constitutional Court, then headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law, amended the age requirement of candidates, paving the way for Jokowi's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to contest and win the vice presidency.

Gibran, alongside president-elect Prabowo Subianto, will be inaugurated on Oct 20.

Prabowo, an ex-commander once banned from entering the US on account of his alleged human rights record, won the February elections with the help of Jokowi's influential backing.

Closing his speech on Friday Jokowi apologised to people in the world's third-largest democracy for any shortcomings during his tenure.

"Ten years is not a long period to solve all problems in our nation," he said.

"It is very possible that I have committed a lot of mistakes."