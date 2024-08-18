Vietnam top leader To Lam arrives in China, set to meet Xi Jinping

FILE PHOTO: Vietnamese President To Lam attends a press briefing with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured), at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 20, 2024. (MINH HOANG/Pool via REUTERS)

BEIJING - Vietnam's top leader To Lam arrived in China on Sunday for a three-day visit, according to Chinese state media, which Beijing's foreign ministry has said will include meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The Vietnamese president, who was elevated this month to the nation's top position, general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, arrived in Guangzhou, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Lam will visit some Chinese locations where former President Ho Chi Minh conducted revolutionary activities while in Guangzhou, CCTV added.

China and Vietnam forged diplomatic ties in 1950. In 2008, both countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation that was jointly fortified in 2013 to address more shared international and regional issues of concern.

The meeting would confirm the close ties between the two communist-run neighbours, which have well-developed economic and trade relations despite occasionally clashing over boundaries in the energy-rich South China Sea.

China painted Lam's visit as taking Xi's trip to Vietnam in December a step further, citing "a good start" to the building of a "China-Vietnam community of shared future that carries strategic significance" when the Chinese foreign ministry announced the trip.

The state visit marks Lam's first after taking office, which China said "fully reflects the great importance he attaches to the development of ties between both parties and countries".

Both countries signed more than a dozen agreements last December that included strengthening railway cooperation and development, and establishing communication to handle unexpected incidents in the South China Sea. The details of the agreements were not made public.