Ronaldo launches YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's winning EURO 2016 team arrive for a reception by the Portuguese president after their return to Lisbon, Portugal, on July 11, 2016. (Reuters photo)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.

The 39-year-old five-times Ballon D'Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

A couple of hours after posting his first video, 1.69 million subscribers had joined the channel.

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team's Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.