Manslaughter probe begins in Sicily yacht tragedy

Prosecutor says all sides cooperating in investigation into deaths of British tech billionaire and six others

Rescue personnel lift the body of British entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who died when a yacht owned by his family sank off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

TERMINI IMERESE, Italy - An Italian prosecutor has opened a manslaughter investigation into the deaths of British tech billionaire Mike Lynch and six other people who were killed when a luxury yacht sank off Sicily this week.

The investigation was so far not aimed at any individual person, said Ambrogio Cartosio, the head of the public prosecutor’s office of Termini Imerese.

Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, was also among those who died when the family’s 56-metre-long boat, the Bayesian, capsized after being struck by a waterspout — like a mini-tornado — before dawn on Monday as it was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo.

Fifteen people survived, including Lynch’s wife, whose company owned the Bayesian, and the yacht’s captain.

The captain James Cutfield and the other survivors have been questioned this week by authorities. None of them have commented publicly on how the ship went down.

Raffaele Cammarano, another prosecutor speaking at the same news conference, said that when authorities questioned Cutfield he had been “extremely cooperative”.

Pulling the Bayesian out of the sea may help investigators determine what happened, but the operation is likely to be complex and costly. The wreck is lying apparently intact on its side at a depth of 50 metres.

“It’s in the interests of the owners and managers of the ship to salvage it,” Cartosio said, adding “they have assured their full cooperation”.

He said there was no legal obligation for the captain, crew and passengers to remain in Italy but authorities expected them to cooperate with the probe.

The sinking has puzzled naval marine experts who say a boat like the Bayesian, built by the Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini, should have withstood the storm and in any case should not have sunk as quickly as it did.

‘Unreasonable errors’

Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, which owns Perini, told Reuters this week the shipwreck was the result of a string of “indescribable, unreasonable errors” made by the crew, and ruled out any design or construction failings.

Waterspouts are not uncommon in Italy during the late summer, driven by warm Mediterranean waters. Italy experiences more than 100 “tornadic events” a year, said Andrew Pedrini, a meteorologist at forecaster Atmospheric G2.

Offshore marine spouts often go unreported, though. In coastal areas, a fierce wind can pick up then die down in seconds with little warning, according to another captain of a superyacht, who asked not to be named discussing the tragic events.

Scouring for bodies

Cammarano said the passengers were all probably asleep at the time of the storm, which was why they failed to escape.

Divers scoured the submerged vessel all week to recover bodies, with Hannah Lynch’s the last to be recovered on Friday. The five other dead passengers were recovered on Wednesday and Thursday, while the body of the only crew member who died, onboard chef Recaldo Thomas, was found on Monday.

Mike Lynch, 59, was one of the UK’s best-known tech entrepreneurs and had invited friends to join him on the yacht to celebrate his acquittal in June in a US fraud trial.

Among those who also died in the wreck were Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo and Jonathan Bloomer, a Morgan Stanley banker who had appeared as a character witness in the case on his behalf.