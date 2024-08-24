Manila accuses China of more ‘provocative’ actions

An image on a monitor shows Philippine and Chinese coast guard vessels sailing next to each other during an incident in which each side accused the other of performing dangerous manoeuvres, in a disputed area of the South China Sea on Aug 19. (Photo: China Coast Guard on Weibo via Reuters)

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday called on Beijing to “immediately cease all provocative and dangerous actions” after accusing it of “unjustifiably” deploying flares from the China-occupied Subi Reef while a Philippine aircraft was conducting patrols over the South China Sea.

The same aircraft also “faced harassment” on Thursday from a Chinese jet fighter while it was conducting a surveillance flight near Scarborough Shoal on Aug 19, the Philippines’ South China Sea Task Force said in a statement.

“Such actions undermine regional peace and security, and further erode the image of the PRC (People’s Republic of China) with the international community,” the task force said.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese embassy in Manila about the incidents, which happened the same week that Manila and Beijing accused each of ramming vessels and performing dangerous manoeuvres in disputed waters.

They also came less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippines militaries in Scarborough Shoal, even as the two nations have agreed to “restore trust” and “rebuild confidence” to better manage maritime disputes.

The United States condemned China for launching flares at the Philippine aircraft, US Ambassador to Manila MaryKay Carlson said on X. “With the Philippines, we call on the PRC to cease provocative and dangerous actions that undermine a free and open Indo Pacific region,” she wrote.

An aircraft from the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), in coordination with the coast guard, has been tasked to monitor and intercept poachers encroaching on the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The task force said the Chinese jet fighter, which was not provoked, deployed flares multiple times “at a dangerously close distance” from the BFAR aircraft.

“Its actions demonstrated hazardous intent that jeopardised the safety of the personnel onboard the BFAR aircraft.”

Beijing armada backed by bases

China claims sovereignty over nearly the whole South China Sea and has deployed an armada of coast guard vessels to protect what it considers its territory. The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei contest the claims.

An international arbitral tribunal in 2016 said Beijing’s claim had no basis under international law, awarding a landmark victory to the Philippines which filed the case. Beijing has rejected the ruling.

China has built seven artificial islands in the South China Sea, and equipped some with radar, runways and surface-to-air missiles. Those include Subi Reef just 24 kilometres away and visible from Thitu, the most strategically important of nine features that the Philippines occupies in the Spratlys.

“We firmly reiterate our call on the government of the People’s Republic of China to immediately cease all provocative and dangerous actions that threaten the safety of Philippine vessels and aircraft engaged in legitimate and regular activities” within the country’s EEZ, the task force said.