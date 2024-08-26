Strong typhoon may hit Japan Wednesday, shinkansen disruptions expected

A man rides his bicycle during strong winds with rain amid Typhoon Ampil in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, on Aug 16, 2024. Another strong typhoon will approach Japan on Wednesday. (Photo: @Naruki_Engineer X account via Reuters)

TOKYO: A strong typhoon is on course to approach western and eastern Japan on Wednesday or later, the weather agency said, possibly causing widespread disruption to shinkansen bullet train services.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Typhoon Shanshan is moving northwest at 30 kilometres per hour.

As the season's 10th typhoon edges closer, the agency warned of lightning, tornados, strong gusts and hail in areas in western and eastern Japan as well as the southwestern Nansei island chain.

Bullet train services on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which runs between Tokyo and Osaka, might be suspended on the entire route or on certain sections for two days from Wednesday, depending on the course and strength of the typhoon, the operator said.

Operations on the Joetsu, Hokuriku, Tohoku, Yamagata, Akita shinkansen lines may also be partially or fully cancelled around Wednesday and Thursday, while the Sanyo Shinkansen line could face similar disruptions for three days from Tuesday, the operators said.

When Typhoon Ampil passed close to eastern Japan on Aug 16, services on the Tokaido shinkansen line between Tokyo and Nagoya were cancelled for the whole day, while about 650 international and domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport, east of the capital, were cancelled.