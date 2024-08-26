Militants kill 47 in multiple attacks in Pakistan

A view shows charred vehicles, after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks, according to officials, in Balochistan province, Pakistan on Monday, in this screengrab obtained from a video. (Reuters)

At least 47 people were killed in more than half a dozen separate attacks by unidentified militants, in one of the deadliest days of violence in Pakistan’s southwest province in recent years.

Gunmen killed 38 people including police officials in four attacks in different districts, Shahid Rind, a spokesperson of the provincial Balochistan government said by phone. In retaliatory attacks, 14 members of the security forces died while 21 militants were killed, according to a statement by the army.

The string of attacks comes as China asked Pakistan to improve security in June after militants have increased attacks and targeted China’s infrastructure projects and its citizens in the country. The South Asian nation’s western province is home to a port operated by China.

In one incident, the attackers stopped trucks and buses on a highway and killed 22 passengers based on their identity, Rind said. Gunmen killed 16 more people in three different districts, he said. Insurgents also blew up a railway track, attacked a police station and burned vehicles in multiple cities including Gwadar in non-fatal attacks, according to the Associated Press.

“It looks like militants in Balochistan are much more organised now than before and bent on pushing their fight harder,” said Zahid Hussain, a political analyst. “The military operation doesn’t solve any problem. There is no end to it as operations have been going on for several decades.”

Militants from separatist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army have been attacking security forces in the province for decades. They also check national identity cards of the travellers and target those hailing from another of Pakistan’s four provinces, Punjab.

Militant attacks have increased by 40% to 592 incidents this year compared with the same period last year, according to data compiled by Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies. The Baloch Liberation Army attacked close to the port operated by China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan Pvt in March but all the terrorists were killed before any damage could be caused.

Pakistan’s provincial authorities have decided to enhance patrolling on the national highway to make it secure for travellers. The multiple attacks since last night injured at least five people in Musakhail and eight others in Kalat, he said.