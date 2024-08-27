Malaysian ex-PM charged with sedition over royal remark

Muhyiddin could face up to three years in jail, if guilty

Malaysian opposition leader and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin gestures as he arrives at the Gua Musang Sessions Court in Gua Musang, Malaysia, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian opposition leader was charged with sedition on Tuesday over comments he made on the former king during a campaign trail.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged in a Malaysian court in Kelantan state and pleaded not guilty, his lawyer Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters outside the courthouse. He could face up to three years in jail and a maximum 5,000 ringgit (US$1,148) fine if found guilty.

Muhyiddin courted royal ire after videos circulating online showed him saying the former king did not invite him to the palace despite having enough support to become prime minister. His speech was in reference to a heated race against Anwar Ibrahim for the top job after a hung parliament in 2022.

Malaysia's rotating monarchy has played a significant role in determining the prime minister as governments struggle to keep a parliamentary majority. Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, whose five-year-term as king ended in January, named Anwar as prime minister after he agreed to the monarch's proposal to form a unity government.