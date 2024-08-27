Malaysia shrugs off pushback on social media licensing

Online giants say they want to help fight cybercrime but complain about lack of consultation

(Photo: Reuters)

Malaysia will proceed with its plans to regulate messaging and social media service providers as scheduled, shrugging off industry calls for the government to put the move on hold for further consideration.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Tuesday that the government remained open to discussions with stakeholders, and the regulatory guidelines have yet to be finalised.

His comments came after the Asia Internet Coalition, which counts Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Google among its members, said the process lacked transparency and engagement.

“If they want to operate in Malaysia, they have to respect and follow our laws,” Fahmi told reporters in Selangor. “Although they are big tech companies, our laws are bigger.”

From next year, any major messaging and social media service provider operating without a licence from the government will face legal action, the government has said.

The move is meant to combat rising cases of cybercrime, including online fraud and gambling, as well as cyberbullying and sexual crimes against children, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The commission said it was considering measures to enhance user data protection, improve content moderation and restrict children under age 13 from accessing the platforms.

But the AIC said there had been no formal public consultation on the matter before the government introduced the plan. Such a licensing framework could adversely impact innovation, hinder ongoing investments and deter future ones because of its complexity and compliance costs, it added.

“The industry stands ready to work together on these critical issues, but it is essential that the collaboration is grounded in transparency, fairness and reasonable timelines to ensure an effective and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders,” AIC managing director Jeff Paine said in an open letter on Monday.

The AIC pulled an earlier version of the letter off its website, after executives of the regional super-app Grab, another member, said they were not consulted on the matter. The original letter included a list of AIC member companies, information that is available on the group’s website.