Japan rail disruption spreads as typhoon crawls eastward

Police officers stand during a rescue operation at an area affected by landfall due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Shanshan in Gamagori, Aichi prefecture, Japan, on Thursday. (Photo: Kyodo)

KYODO - Disruption to shinkansen bullet train services in Japan spread Saturday amid heavy rain as a slow-moving typhoon lingered in the country's western region.

JR Central suspended its Tokaido Shinkansen trains between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara on Saturday morning due to heavy rain caused by Typhoon Shanshan. With services between Tokyo and Nagoya already halted, most of the Tokaido Shinkansen Line was paralysed Saturday morning.

The company resumed services on the eastern section of the line between Tokyo and Mishima later Saturday but operations between Mishima and Nagoya will remain suspended through Sunday. Services also resumed between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara on Saturday afternoon as the rainfall eased.

(Source: Japan Meteorological Agency)

JR West, which reduced the number of trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line connecting Shin-Osaka and Hakata on Saturday, said the service reduction will continue Sunday.

The typhoon was located off the Kii Peninsula in western Japan around noon Saturday moving east-southeast at 15 kilometres per hour, with winds of up to 90 kph and an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals at its centre, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Debris and objects blown by strong winds caused by Typhoon Shanshan are seen on a sidewalk of a road in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, on Thursday. (Photo: Kyodo News)

The agency warned parts of the Tokai region in central Japan could see torrential rain through Sunday due to humid air brought by the typhoon.

Peach Aviation MM523 plane takes off after a failed attempt to land, due to safety concerns following Typhoon Shanshan, in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, Japan, on Thursday in this screengrab from a handout video.

At least six people were dead as Typhoon Shanshan crept eastward through Japan on Saturday.

Footage on national broadcaster NHK showed homes with roofs partly sheered off while cars drove wheels-deep on flooded roads in the country's southwest. The storm made landfall in Kyushu on Thursday, bringing record levels of rainfall.

Authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings around the country since the storm's arrival, halting air and rail services and shutting factories.

The storm is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression over the weekend but is expected to continue to bring heavy rain, NHK reported.