US, Japan show support for Philippines amid China maritime clashes

A Chinese Coast Guard ship collides with Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua near the Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday. (Screen grab courtesy Philippine Coast Guard (PCG))

The United States and Japan expressed support for the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country on Saturday accused China of causing a collision between coast guard vessels operated by the respective nations.

Manila and Beijing on Saturday traded blame after their ships came into contact near the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard said its ship sustained damage.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo said in a social media post early Sunday that Japan, as a "stakeholder" of the South China Sea, is "seriously concerned over the repeated incidents including yesterday's collision."

"Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion" and "stands together with the Philippines by upholding rule of law at sea," Endo said via the ambassador's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the US State Department condemned China's "dangerous and escalatory actions" against lawful Philippine maritime operations.

Beijing's "unlawful claims of 'territorial sovereignty' over ocean areas where no land territory exists, and its increasingly aggressive actions to enforce them, threaten the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all nations," it said.

In her X post on Saturday, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the US government "condemns the multiple dangerous violations of international law" by China including the day's "intentional ramming" of the Philippine vessel.

In reference to the Japanese ambassador's previous remarks supporting the Philippines in its maritime disputes with China, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has said in its statement issued on Thursday it sent a diplomatic note of protest to the Japanese Embassy in the country over "unwarranted accusations against China."

BREAKING:A Chinese Coast Guard vessel has rammed a Philippine Coast Guard near the Escoda Shoal, which is in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines.The Chinese attacks against the Philippines, a U.S. military ally since 1951, continue. pic.twitter.com/w7ambVVhZu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 31, 2024

And here is China state media's version of events: