Danish police detain activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, along with activists from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion, takes part in a demonstration blocking parts of an oil terminal that is part of Norway's gas processing plant Kaarstoe, in Tysvaer, Norway, on Aug 24, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

COPENHAGEN - Danish police on Wednesday apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.