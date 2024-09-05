Malaysia PM Anwar praises Putin, pledges to deepen Russia ties

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

MOSCOW - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised President Vladimir Putin for steering Russia's development and pledged to deepen ties, saying there was "enormous potential" to enhance regional trade relations already focused on semiconductors.

Anwar, who is on two-day visit to Moscow, said it would be to Malaysia's benefit if Russia shared its achievements and agreed to "collaborate in all fields of endeavour." Both countries are discussing tie-ups ranging from aerospace and advanced technologies to agriculture and food security.

"You have shown your determination to be able to undertake difficulties and survive, and we would certainly benefit from this experience,” Anwar said in a meeting with Putin on Wednesday on the sidelines of Russia's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The Malaysian prime minister has followed in the footsteps of other Asian leaders in meeting with Putin since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago, unmoved by the West's condemnation of the Russian leader and his charges for alleged war crimes. The decision to visit Russia, Anwar said, was "not an easy feat," but it was "the right decision."

Anwar said Southeast Asian countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc have always engaged with Russia and there is an “open trade” focusing on semiconductors and other related fields. "I look forward to work with you and your team, but more so, Mr President, I agree with you. The potential is huge," he said.

Washington has been critical of smaller nations that have played host to Putin since Russia attacked Ukraine. The US Embassy in Hanoi earlier said, "no country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalise his atrocities," in response to Vietnam hosting the Russian leader this year.

Anwar accepted a personal invitation from Putin for Malaysia to participate in the October BRICS Summit in Kazan, marking a "significant step" toward Malaysia joining the grouping, he said in a Facebook post.