Singapore to build mega airport terminal

Water falls from the Rain Vortex in the Forest Valley garden during a media tour of the Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. (Phot: Bloomberg)

Singapore will start construction of a new mega terminal at its Changi Airport in the first half of next year, aiming to lift the aviation hub's annual passenger handling capacity by another 50 million, the Straits Times reported, citing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The city state's airport currently has capacity to handle 90 million passengers each year and the new Terminal 5, when operational in the mid-2030s, will also increase its connectivity to more than 200 cities from almost 150 now.

"Some have announced plans for mega airports that can handle more than 100 million passengers a year. So, they are narrowing the gap with Singapore," the newspaper quoted Wong as saying at an industry dinner on Friday.