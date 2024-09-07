Turbulence injures 7 on Scoot flight to China

A Singapore Airlines plane takes off, above a Scoot plane and another Singapore Airlines plane on the tarmac, at Changi Airport. (Photo: Reuters)

SINGAPORE - Seven people were injured, with one hospitalised after a plane operated by Singapore Airlines Ltd's budget carrier Scoot encountered turbulence during a flight from the city state to Guangzhou in China on Friday, the Straits Times reported on Saturday.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet on Flight TR100 hit turbulence as it was approaching the destination, before landing safely at 9.10am local time, the newspaper quoted Scoot as saying.

Four passengers and three crew members received medical assistance immediately upon arrival in Guangzhou, with one hospitalised for further observation, the Straits Times quoted the budget carrier as saying.

In May, a passenger was killed, and seven other people were critically injured after a Singapore Airlines aircraft flying from London to its home country encountered severe turbulence as it entered Thai airspace.