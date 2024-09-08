Active shooter near Kentucky highway, reports of 'numerous persons' shot

Law enforcement officers gather on the I-75 highway after reports of multiple people shot about nine miles north of London, Kentucky, U.S. September 7, 2024. (Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Kentucky police reported an "active shooter situation" on Saturday evening near Interstate-75 in London, Kentucky, where "numerous persons" have been shot in traffic.

The incident began just before 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) about nine miles outside of London, when officers were called for reports of multiple vehicles being fired at on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, multiple media accounts said. The shots were reportedly coming from a wooded area or an overpass.

“Please avoid I-75 around Ext 49. Until further notice! Use alternative route do not be any where in that area,” London Mayor Randall Weddle said on Facebook.

Police officials said the suspect had not been caught.

Kentucky state Trooper Scottie Pennington wrote on Facebook, "The suspect has not been caught at this time and we are urging people to stay inside."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on X: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”

He also asked that residents, "Please pray for everyone involved."

London is a small city of about 8,000 residents, about 100 miles northwest of the state capital Frankfort.