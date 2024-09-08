Gunman kills 3 Israelis at Jordan-West Bank border crossing

A gunman killed three Israelis at a terminal on Jordan’s border with the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday, the first such incident since the Gaza war began last year.

A gunman accessed the Allenby Bridge crossing, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, from the Jordanian side in a truck and fired shots before he was killed by Israeli security forces, according to the Israeli army.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between Jordan and Israel over the war in Gaza, which started after Hamas militants invaded the Jewish state and killed 1,200 people and abducted others. Israel’s retaliation in Gaza has drawn heavy criticism from Jordan, which is also concerned about its own civil peace and security.

There was no immediate comment from Jordan on the incident.

An Israeli ports spokesperson told Bloomberg that operations at the crossing were suspended as security searches were underway. The Israeli army said troops were working to rule out the possibility that the gunman’s truck had been rigged with explosives.