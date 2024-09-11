Work starts on new Jakarta mass-transit line

Passengers board a Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train at the Lebak Bulus station on the day it began operations in April 2019. (Bloomberg File Photo)

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched construction on Wednesday for a new line on Jakarta’s mass rapid transit (MRT) system, funded by a loan of nearly $1 billion from Japan, in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion.

Sometimes paralysed by some of the world’s worst traffic jams, Jakarta is home to more than 10 million, but three times the number live in surrounding towns, and it launched its first MRT line in 2019.

Expected to be completed by 2031, the new line will run 25 kilometres between the city of Bekasi, on Jakarta’s eastern border, to its west, Widodo said in a statement.

“The first line has transformed the face of Jakarta and Indonesia’s transport,” the president said, adding that the new line promised further benefits.

In May, the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) said it was providing a loan of 141 billion yen ($998 million) for the project.

A JICA loan also funded the first MRT link, spanning 15km with 13 stations between south and central Jakarta. Work to extend that line further north is expected to be completed by 2029, seven years after it began.