Region 'must tackle ageing population'

1 in 4 will be over 60 years old by 2050

Bali - Governments of Asia-Pacific countries are being urged to come up with plans to cope with their rapidly ageing populations, as older people are expected to comprise nearly 20% of the regional population by 2050.

About 500 delegates from 38 countries are attending the 2024 Asia-Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) on Population Ageing on the Indonesian island of Bali. They are experts, policymakers, members of the United Nations (UN), international agencies, and civil society leaders from across the Asia-Pacific.

(From left) Smith: Invest in projects today; Mathews: Civil society can help; Somchai: Start saving early

The three-day event, which ends on Friday, is held under the theme of "Reframing Ageing". It is co-hosted by the Ministry of National Development Planning of Indonesia, HelpAge International and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The APRC aims to build a knowledge base on the care of the elderly and create a network to disseminate good practices and expertise in the Asia-Pacific for the development of elderly care systems and services.

Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA, told the Bangkok Post on Thursday that governments in Asia-Pacific countries need to be more concerned with rapidly ageing population growth in the region.

"None is left behind. This conference is relevant for the Asia-Pacific because if we don't have these conversations, we don't have any kind of advocacy that is required by the world," he said.

"The Asia-Pacific is the most rapidly ageing region across the globe, and that means that we need to have policies, plans and strategies to help address the ageing population," he added.

"We shouldn't wait until 2045 or 2050 because we know that here is a demographic dividend to reap now," he said, urging governments to invest in projects that can help improve the quality of life of the elderly.

According to a report from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the rapidly ageing population in Asia-Pacific has put the region at the forefront of one of the most important global demographic trends.

People are living longer while fertility rates have fallen, the report says.

By 2050, one in four people in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be over 60 years old, with the population of older people (aged over 60) in the region tripling between 2010 and 2050, reaching close to 1.3 billion people.

In some countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, this transition will happen rapidly while others, such as Indonesia, will end up with large populations of older persons, the ADB report said.

This demographic transition will have wide social and economic consequences for the Asia-Pacific region, with implications ranging from the ways cities and communities are built and organised to the way fiscal policies are made, it said.

The report said recognising and maximising the social and economic contributions of older people will be required for sustainable development.

Start saving

Somchai Jitsuchon, a research director for inclusive development at the Thailand Development Research Institute, said during the APRC on Thursday that he has been paying attention to the issue of Thailand's ageing population.

He said one of his most pressing concerns for elderly Thais is their financial security.

"Everybody should take care of themselves well to prevent themselves from getting non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, from an early age because treating those diseases is expensive," he said.

The life expectancy of people in the region has increased. Older adults are living healthier and have more education and skills than ever before, he added.

However, it is crucial for people to know the importance of saving from an early age as the money will help them in the future, especially when they are older, he said.

The government should promote saving among the public and come up with innovations to help improve the quality of life of the elderly, he said.

Meanwhile, Cherian Mathews, chief executive officer of HelpAge International, emphasised the importance of civil society in helping take care of the elderly, shaping policies and programmes that affect the elderly, helping promote the well-being and inclusion of older women and men, and reducing poverty and discrimination in their lives.