French women rally to support mass-rape victim

Gisele Pelicot has gone public in shocking case against her husband and dozens of men

People attend a demonstration in support of rape victims and Gisele Pelicot, whose husband is accused of arranging for dozens of men to rape her while she was drugged, at the Place de la Republique in Paris on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

PARIS - Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in cities across France on Saturday in support of Gisele Pelicot whose husband is on trial, accused of drugging her and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her in a case that has shocked the nation.

Feminist associations have called for some 30 gatherings in cities from Marseille to Paris, where on the Place de la Republique banners read “Support to Gisele” and “Victims we believe you”.

As her extraordinary story has rippled through France since the trial began earlier this month, Pelicot, now aged 72, has become a symbol of France’s fight against sexual violence.

It was her decision to forgo a private trial and instead insist on a public trial, due to run until December, to alert the public to sexual abuse and drug-induced blackouts, her lawyers have said.

“We thank her a thousand times for her enormous courage,” feminist campaigner Fatima Benomar from the “Coudes a Coudes” association told BFM TV, adding the gatherings were also to show support to all rape victims.

Seventy-one-year-old Dominique Pelicot is accused of repeatedly drugging his wife and allowing strangers to rape her in the couple’s home over the course of a decade.

He was due to testify this week but was excused due to ill health. If he is able, he is expected to testify on Monday.

In Marseille, where about 200 protesters gathered in front of the Palais de Justice, Lou Salome Patouillard, a 41-year-old artist, said: “I am here to support Gisele and all women as there are many Giseles, too many Giseles.”

Prosecutors said Pelicot offered sex with his wife on a website and filmed the abuse. Fifty other men accused of taking part in the abuse are also on trial.

Pelicot’s lawyer Beatrice Zavarro has told French media Pelicot admits to his crimes. Some of the other defendants have admitted their guilt while others say they believed Gisele Pelicot had pretended to be asleep and was a consenting participant, according to French media.

They each face up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.