Shanghai hit by strongest typhoon in decades, comes to standstill

A fallen tree is seen on the streets amid heavy rainfall, after Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai, China on Monday. (Reuters photo)

BEIJING — Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since 1949, made landfall Monday, bringing the financial hub to a virtual standstill.

All flights out of the city’s two airports after 8pm Sunday were cancelled, major attractions such as Disneyland were closed, and several high-speed train routes were temporarily shut down.

The storm, which felled trees and billboards, logged winds around 94 mph near its centre. Videos on social media showed buildings with siding ripped off and electric poles uprooted.

Shanghai’s meteorological observatory said that some parts of the city had seen almost 3 inches of rainfall in one hour Monday morning.

Shanghai is rarely directly affected by typhoons, which usually hit farther south. Officials predicted that the storm would weaken by Monday evening and move westward.

But the timing of the storm, during China’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, could disrupt consumer spending that the country desperately needs as its economy slows. On social media, people posted about being stuck in their hotels. Parades scheduled for a tourism festival Sunday and Monday were cancelled.

The nearby city of Suzhou, in Jiangsu province, said it had suspended all food delivery services. Another city, Nanjing, stopped all large-scale events and outdoor construction and ordered ships not to sail on the Yangtze River.

The disruptions add to China’s broader weather challenges this year. Some regions have battled droughts and floods in quick succession, and the country also recorded its hottest July since at least 1961.

Even as Bebinca hovered over Shanghai, the city’s meteorological authorities warned that another typhoon appeared to be forming where Bebinca had originated, and could hit Shanghai and surrounding areas later this week.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.