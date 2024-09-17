Frenchman in mass rape trial says he's a rapist

People attend a demonstration in support of rape victims and Gisele Pelicot, who was allegedly drugged and raped by men solicited by her husband Dominique Pelicot, as the trial continues, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

PARIS - Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman accused of drugging his wife and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her over a decade, on Tuesday admitted to the various criminal charges he faces in a closely watched trial, French media reported.

Dominique had been due to testify last week in the case that has shocked France, but his appearance was delayed due to health issues. He appeared in court with a cane.

"I admit to the charges in their entirety," Dominique, 71, was cited as saying by BFM TV, whose reporter was present in the courthouse, adding: "I am a rapist just like all the others in this room."

"I am guilty of what I did," he said. "I pray for my wife, my children, my grandchildren to accept my apologies. I regret what I did, I ask for your forgiveness, even if it is not forgivable."

He told the courtroom he had had a difficult upbringing and had been a victim of rape himself. At times he cried, according to French media.

His former wife, Gisele Pelicot, 72, who was in the courtroom during his appearance on the stand, also spoke, according to French media, saying: "It is difficult to hear from the mouth of Mr Pelicot what he has just said."

Gisele Pelicot who has allegedly been drugged and raped by men solicited by her husband Dominique Pelicot, at the courthouse in Avignon, France, on Sept 11, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Prosecutors have said Dominique offered sex with his wife on a website and filmed the abuse. In addition to Dominique, 50 other men accused of rape are also on trial in the southern city of Avignon.

Some of the other defendants have said they believed his wife was pretending to be asleep and had in fact consented to sex.

If found guilty, the defendants face up to 20 years in jail.

Gisele insisted on a public trial to expose him and the other men accused of raping her.

Dominique's poor health required the judges to push back his hearing several times last week. His lawyer previously said he wanted to use the hearing to make an apology to his family.

On Saturday, hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in cities across France in support of Gisele.

Feminist associations have called for some 30 gatherings in cities from Marseille to Paris, where on the Place de la Republique banners read "Support to Gisele" and "Victims we believe you".

To many, Gisele has become a symbol of the struggle against sexual violence in France.