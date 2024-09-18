‘Ghost’ global crime platform taken down

THE HAGUE - An international law enforcement operation has dismantled an encrypted communication platform, known as Ghost, notorious for enabling large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering, Europol said on Wednesday.

The investigation led to the arrest of 51 suspects from multiple countries, with more arrests expected.

Among those arrested was Jay Je Yoon Jung, the 32-year-old Australian “mastermind” who built the platform.

Australian Federal Police said the Ghost app was marketed to underworld figures as “unhackable”. However, global police investigators managed to hack the network and were watching as criminals discussed illicit drug trafficking, money laundering, homicides and serious violence.

Authorities made their moves on Tuesday and Wednesday, arresting criminals from Italy, Ireland, Sweden, Canada and Australia.

The platform had gained popularity among criminal organisations for its advanced security features and its dismantling deals a significant blow to global organised crime networks.

“This was truly a global game of cat and mouse, and today, the game is up,” Europol deputy executive director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe told reporters.

The operation prevented several threats to life, dismantled a drug lab in Australia, and led to the global seizure of weapons, drugs, and over 1 million euros in cash, Europol said.

“Today we have made it clear that no matter how hidden criminal networks think they are, they can’t evade our collective effort,” Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle said, calling the Ghost platform “a lifeline for serious organised crime”.

The operation was conducted with the help of authorities from Australia, Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United States, as part of a broader commitment to combat global organised crime.

As the investigation continues, further disruption of illegal activities is anticipated, officials said.