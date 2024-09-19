X bypasses Brazil ban though software update

The X account of Elon Musk is seen blocked on a mobile screen in this illustration taken on Aug 31, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

BRASILIA - Elon Musk’s X skirted a ban of the social media network in Brazil though an automatic update of its software, an association of Brazilian internet providers said Wednesday.

Access to the platform abruptly returned overnight for many in Latin America’s most populous nation after a Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered it blocked last month in a clash with Musk. After waking to find X suddenly functioning again on their phones, Brazilian users were abuzz Wednesday with speculation on whether or not the ruling had been revoked.

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers, or ABRINT, explained later in the day that in its update X had changed its structure to use IP addresses associated with Cloudflare, a cyber security company in San Francisco. The internet-infrastructure provider works with millions of websites, helping many to route their traffic.

The structural changes in X "make blocking the app much more complicated," ABRINT said in a statement. The group said that under X's previous system, the platform used specific IP addresses, which can allow internet companies to identify where data is coming from.

Many of the IP addresses currently being used by X "are shared with other legitimate services, such as banks and large internet platforms, making it impossible to block an IP without affecting other services," ABRINT added.

'Return very soon'

X, formally known as Twitter until Musk's 2022 takeover, said the restored access for Brazilians was "inadvertent and temporary," which resulted after the company changed network providers following its ban in the country.

"While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again in Brazil soon, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil," an X spokesperson said in a statement.

Demonstrators during a protest against the country's ban of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept 7, 2024. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Cloudflare declined to comment. The Supreme Court did not respond to a request for comment, but local media reported it asked Brazil's telecoms regulator, Anatel, to explain the unauthorised return of X.

Anatel said in a statement that it "continues to monitor the blocking order. The surveillance results are reported directly to the Supreme Court."

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading a campaign against fake news and hate speech, banned X in August after Musk refused to appoint a legal representative in Brazil and restrict certain accounts.

The world's richest man has tried to portray the judge's efforts as a dangerous example of state overreach and an attack on free speech, while Moraes' supporters say the campaign is necessary to clean up the internet.

Earlier Wednesday, Brazil's telecoms regulator, Anatel, said there was no change in the Supreme Court decision to ban X.