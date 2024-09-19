Japanese boy stabbed in China dies

Tensions between two countries rise after incident outside Japanese school in Shenzhen

A woman lays a bouquet of flowers outside the Shenzhen Japanese School, following the death of a 10-year-old Japanese boy who was stabbed by an assailant, in Shenzhen, China on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

SHENZHEN, China - A child enrolled in a Japanese school in the Chinese city of Shenzhen has died after being stabbed on Wednesday, officials confirmed on Thursday, the second such attack near Japanese educational centres in China in recent months.

Chinese authorities said the 10-year-old boy was a Japanese national born to a Japanese father and a Chinese mother. He had been stabbed on his way to school at about 8am on Wednesday by a 44-year-old assailant surnamed Zhong.

Japanese media reported that the boy was with his mother when the attack took lace about 200 metres from the school.

The boy died in the early hours of Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters in Tokyo.

“Medical experts made every effort to save his life, and the Chinese side will provide the necessary assistance to his family to take care of his affairs,” Lin Jian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, told a news conference in Beijing.

“According to the information currently available, this is an individual case and such incidents could occur in any country.”

On Thursday afternoon, people laid wreaths at the gates of the school in Shenzhen’s affluent Shekou area, which is home to the city’s foreign community and many international schools.

“As Chinese people, we oppose this behaviour, we oppose teachings of hatred,” said one man who identified himself as an ordinary Shenzhen resident.

“Many of us have been under such teachings of hate for a long time, leading to such evil consequences.”

The attack took place on the anniversary of an incident in 1931 that triggered war between China and Japan, a sensitive date at a time when diplomatic relations are in danger of deteriorating.

“I actually did not know September 18 was this day for Chinese people to take revenge for things in the Second World War,” said a Japanese father of two children in Shenzhen, who asked to only be identified by his surname, Suzuki.

“I have lived here for seven years and did not know we need to be cautious for being Japanese while living in China.”

Japan has asked China to provide a detailed explanation of the facts and to take strong safety measures, Kamikawa told reporters earlier in the day.

“I take the incident extremely seriously,” she added.

“This should never happen in any country. Particularly, I sincerely regret that this despicable act was committed against a child on their way to school.”

The local Japanese chamber of commerce has asked the Japanese government to ensure the safety of its nationals in the area, the organisation said in a statement.

It was the second such attack near a Japanese educational facility in China in recent months. In June, a Japanese woman and her child were attacked with a knife in the eastern city of Suzhou. A Chinese bus attendant was killed in that incident.

Japan’s government is still waiting for the authorities in Suzhou to provide a detailed explanation of that attack, with the consulate in nearby Shanghai saying it continues to request information from the city.

The number of Japanese living in China has fallen in recent years. In 2022, the last year for which data is available, there were 102,000 Japanese nationals registered as living in China according to official statistics. That was down by one-third from the recent peak in 2012.

In 2022 China’s borders were still closed, pushing down the number of foreigners living in the country. After the reopening in 2023 there has been an increase in foreigners traveling to and living in the country, but concerns about personal safety may affect that trend.

Japanese companies are already becoming much more hesitant about the Chinese market, with the slowing economy adding to the tense geopolitical relationship. Rising concerns about personal safety of Japanese workers and their families will only add to those headwinds.