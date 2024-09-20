Trump says if he loses, ‘the Jewish people would have a lot to do’ with it

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, speaks during a Fighting Anti-Semitism in America event, at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday. (Photo: New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Former United States President Donald Trump, speaking Thursday at a campaign event centred on denouncing antisemitism in America, said "if I don't win this election," that "the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss."

He made these remarks during an extended airing of grievances against Jewish Americans who have not voted for him, first repeating his denunciation of Jews who vote for Democrats before suggesting that the Democratic Party had a "hold, or curse," on Jewish Americans and that he should be getting "100%" of Jewish votes because of his policies on Israel.

Jews are considered to be one of the most consistently liberal and Democratic demographics in America, and that appeared to frustrate Trump during his remarks.

"With all I have done for Israel, I received only 24% of the Jewish vote," he said to an audience of prominent Republican Jews — including Miriam Adelson, the megadonor who is a major Trump benefactor — and lawmakers. He added, "I really haven't been treated very well, but it's the story of my life."

During his speech, Trump made no mention of Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor of North Carolina. Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, came under fire as Cable News Network (CNN) reported that on a pornographic forum, he had once called himself a "black NAZI" and defended slavery. Trump once endorsed him and called him "Martin Luther King on steroids."

Republican candidate for North Carolina Governor and current North Carolina Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson gestures as he attends a campaign event in Asheville, North Carolina, the United States, on Aug 14, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

In his speech, while lamenting the decline of the pro-Israel lobby over the last 15 years, Trump said, "if you said something about a Jewish person or something about Israel that was bad, you were out of politics."

Trump has been repeatedly criticised for remarks that have either attacked Jewish Democrats or drawn on antisemitic tropes. During his presidency, he accused American Jews who did not back him of being disloyal, a remark criticised for evoking a long-standing trope suggesting that Jews have a "dual loyalty" and are often more loyal to Israel than to their own nations. Trump returned to that Thursday as he wondered aloud why he was not getting more support from American Jews for his foreign policy involving Israel.

Trump also drew withering criticism in 2022 for dining with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken antisemite and influential white supremacist, shortly after starting his 2024 campaign. Earlier this month, Trump travelled with Laura Loomer, a far-right activist known for sexist, homophobic, transphobic, anti-Muslim and occasionally antisemitic remarks.

Earlier this year, the former president also repeatedly played down the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that occurred during his term as president in 2017. In Charlottesville's aftermath, Trump drew a moral equivalency between the white supremacists — who brandished swastikas, Confederate flags and "Trump/Pence" signs — and peaceful counter protesters, asserting that there were "very fine people on both sides."

In his speech Thursday, Trump also rattled off a list of antisemitic incidents and hate crimes against Jews — particularly on college campuses — that he sought to tie to Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival, asserting that Harris "hates Israel." In contrast, Trump portrayed himself to Jews as "your defender, your protector," and "the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House."

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she addresses the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

"I'm the one that's protecting you," Trump said near the end of his speech, adding, in a reference to Democrats, that "these are the people that are going to destroy you."

Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, rejected Trump's accusations, saying that Harris "stands steadfastly against antisemitism both at home and abroad and will do the same as president."

Trump's campaign event was one of two speeches Thursday that were meant to show his solidarity with Israel and with Jewish Americans. He spoke later at the national summit of the Israeli-American Council, a nonprofit organisation that represents Israeli Americans.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.