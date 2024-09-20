Taiwan court rules death penalty is constitutional

But constitutional court judges say it should only be imposed for the most serious crimes

Members of the Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty and other NGOs hold a press conference after the ruling on the constitutionality of capital punishment, in Taipei on Sept 20. (Photo: Reuters)

TAIPEI - Taiwan's constitutional court ruled on Friday that the death penalty is constitutional but only for the most serious crimes with the most rigorous legal scrutiny, after considering a petition brought by 37 people who are on death row.

Despite Taiwan's reputation as Asia's most liberal democracy, the death penalty remains broadly popular according to opinion polls, though in recent years it has only rarely been carried out and violent crime is relatively low.

The court, which began hearing the case in April, ruled that though the right to life should be protected, such protections are "not absolute”, judge Hsu Tzong-li said.

Rights groups in Taiwan, which was under martial law until 1987, said that while there were some positives in the ruling, Taiwan needed to put an end to all executions.

Executions in Taiwan are carried out by shooting, though the law allows for lethal injections. There were 10 executions in 2001, but since then the number has fallen to the low single digits, with none at all in some years. The last execution was in 2020.

"When will Taiwan finally abolish the death penalty? The road ahead will be even more difficult," said the Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty, which was supporting the case.

Still, the presidential office said the ruling was an important milestone in Taiwan's judicial system.

"The president understands that there are multiple voices in Taiwan society, and hopes everyone will continue to have dialogue and communication with an attitude of understanding, tolerance and respect," it said.

Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang expressed regret, saying the court was trying to in essence abolish the death penalty and was going against the feelings of most the island's people.

Taiwan has found itself in hot water internationally in the past because of executions.

In 2020, the government announced the execution of a man convicted of killing six people in an arson attack just hours after it won praise from the European Union for a donation of 6 million face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The EU then criticised Taiwan and called for executions to stop.

In neighbouring China, rights groups estimate thousands of executions a year are carried out, though its government does not publish figures.