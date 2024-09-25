Julian Assange returning to public life

WikiLeaks founder to testify about his legal odyssey at Council of Europe next week

A still from a video provided by WikiLeaks shows founder Julian Assange holding a document at a location said to be in London on June 25, 2024, the day he was released from detention in the UK. (Photo: @wikileaks X account via Reuters)

LONDON - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to make his first public appearance since being freed from a British jail when he gives evidence to the Council of Europe next week, his organisation said on Wednesday.

Assange, 53, returned to Australia in June after a deal was struck for his release under which he pleaded guilty to violating US espionage law, ending a 14-year British legal odyssey.

His wife Stella, whom he married while in a top-security London jail, said he would need some time to regain his physical and mental health after his long incarceration, as well as to be with their two children whom he had never seen outside of a prison.

He will now speak in public for the first time when he gives evidence to the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (Pace) in Strasbourg on Oct 1.

It comes after a Pace report into his case, which concluded he was a political prisoner and called for Britain to hold an inquiry into whether he had been exposed to inhuman treatment.

“It will be an exceptional break from his recovery as (the Council of Europe) invited Julian to provide testimony for the … committee’s report into his case and its wider implications,” Stella Assange said on X.